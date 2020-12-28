EL CENTRO — Según informes policiacos, un menor escapó de la casa de recepción juvenil Betty Jo McNeece, ubicada en el 315 al poniente del camino McCabe, la noche del viernes.
La desaparición del menor fue reportada a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial alrededor de las 11:14 de la noche.
Según los registros del Alguacil, el menor vestía una sudadera con capucha negra y pantalones cortos negros y fue visto caminando.
La parte informante dijo que el joven pudo haberse subido a un sedán blanco.
Los registros no proporcionaron una descripción adicional del niño fugitivo.
