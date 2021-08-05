BRAWLEY — Un homicidio se registró la madrugada de este jueves en esta ciudad.
Jimmy Durán, Jefe de la Policía, informó que el incidente ocurrió alrededor de la 1:45 de la madrugada de este 5 de agosto en la esquina de Calle G y Calle 14.
El jefe policiaco informó que el incidente se encuentra bajo investigación.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.