BRAWLEY — El lunes se denunció el robo de un sedán Nissan, color blanco, de cuatro puertas con placas de California, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
En el momento en que fue robado, el vehículo estaba encerrado en un rancho ubicado en la cuadra 200 de Camino Rutherford oriente.
El denunciante dijo que el robo ocurrió entre las 7 de la mañana y el mediodía del lunes.
