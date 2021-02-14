EL CENTRO — Un incendio se registró la noche de este sábado 13 de febrero en el Hotel Mayan, ubicado en el 595 al poniente de Calle Mayan.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se reportó a las 11:12 de la noche.
Autoridades locales solicitaron la presencia de personal de Obras Públicas a fin de colocar barricadas en los alrededores del lugar.
Sobre el incendio las autoridades no han dado mayores detalles este domingo.
