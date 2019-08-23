EL CENTRO — Un incendio residencial se registró la mañana de este viernes en esta ciudad, informó el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial.
De acuerdo al cuerpo de bomberos, los elementos del Condado acudieron a apoyar a sus homólogos de El Centro luego de que se registrara fuego en un domicilio ubicado en Calle Segunda y Avenida Orange, al oriente de la ciudad este 23 de agosto.
Sobre lo acontecido no hay mayores detalles.
