EL CENTRO — Elementos de bomberos de esta ciudad acudieron al restaurante La Resaca, situado sobre Calle Sexta, luego de un percance médico.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, el incidente ocurrió a las 8:14 de la noche, cuando una persona reportó a una persona agresiva.
El individuo quedó a disposición de los paramédicos de la empresa de emergencias médicas AMR.
De acuerdo a los registros, el individuo de 31 años de edad llegó al restaurante para pedir ayuda médica.
Los paramédicos trasladaron al individuo al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para recibir tratamiento.
