EL CENTRO — Una persona presuntamente intentó cambiar un cheque de estímulo federal por 1,100 dólares, el cual aparentemente fue emitido a nombre de otra persona.
Registros policiacos indican que el incidente fue denunciado a la policía a las 11:25 de la mañana del pasado viernes 20 de noviembre en un negocio ubicado en el 2150 al norte de avenida Waterman.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que el sospechoso presuntamente borró el nombre de la persona a quien le fue emitido el cheque, y sobre el cual escribió el suyo propio.
El sospechoso, quien llevaba cubrebocas y no pudo ser identificado, huyó del lugar antes de la llegada de la policía.
