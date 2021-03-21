EL CENTRO — Varios vecinos de esta ciudad denunciaron a una persona por presuntamente haber robado diversos artículos del interior de sus vehículos.
La denuncia fue presentada a las 8:44 de la mañana de este sábado 20 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Brighton.
En dicho lugar, los residentes denunciaron que una persona había sustraído artículos de tres automóviles.
Las autoridades localizaron a un sospechoso en un domicilio de Avenida Brighton, quien fue identificado como Jose Lopez, de 28 años de edad.
Las autoridades detuvieron al individuo por posesión de propiedad robada.
A pesar del delito, los vecinos optaron por no presentar cargos.
Los afectados recibieron sus artículos de vuelta, indican registros policiacos.
