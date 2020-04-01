EL CENTRO — Un interno de la Prisión Estatal Centinela fue reportado como fallecido debido a una enfermedad relacionada con la influenza.
De acuerdo a la Prisión, el interno presentaba dificultades para respirar.
El fallecimiento ocurrió a als 7:40 de la mañana del sábado 28 de marzo, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
Sobre el tema, las autoridades no han dado a conocer mayores detalles.
Hasta el 29 de marzo, siete internos de la Prisión de Centinela y ocho de Calipatria han sido evaluados por posible transmisión de COVID-19.
A la fecha, ninguno ha resultado positivo, de acuerdo a reportes del Departamento de Correcciones y Rehabilitación de California.
