SEELEY — Otro empleado de la Prisión Estatal Centinela fue detectado con Coronavirus del 2019.
Lo mismo ocurrió con un interno del penal.
El número total de trabajadores infectados asciende a tres y el de prisioneros a dos, indica el Departamento de Correcciones de California.
Las autoridades no revelaron el estado de salud de los infectados.
La semana anterior, dos empleados de la Prisión de Calipatria, otros dos de Centinela y un interno de este último habían sido diagnosticados con el virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.