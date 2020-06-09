EL CENTRO — Un pato de los que se ubican en el Parque Bucklin en Calle Octava y Avenida Ross fue enviado a la veterinaria luego de haber sido hallado herido.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:40 de la tarde de este lunes 8 de junio.
La parte quejosa indicó que habría de acudir a una veterinaria para llevar al pato que registraba heridas que no fueron dadas a conocer.
El primero de los veterinarios consultados no se encontraba abierto, por lo cual fue llevado en primera instancia a la oficina de control animal.
Posteriormente, el ave fue llevada a Desert Vet Group para ser evaluada.
