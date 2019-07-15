CALEXICO — Una aparente violación sexual se registró dentro de la Instalación de Detención Regional de Imperial, indican registros del Alguacil.
El incidente se reportó a las 8:20 de la noche del sábado 13 de julio.
De acuerdo al reporte, la víctima fue atacada por otro interno del lugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.