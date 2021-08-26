MEXICALI — Una mujer de origen asiático fue presuntamente secuestrado la noche del miércoles en la zona centro de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a reportes de medios informativos, el incidente ocurrió la noche de este 25 de agosto en los apartamentos situados frente al centro comercial ABSA.
La víctima fue identificada como Xu Baoxian, 42.
De acuerdo al reporte, cinco personas vestidas de negro llegaron al sitio y privaron de su libertad a la mujer.
Además, los sospechoso se habrían llevado cuatro celulares y dinero en efectivo, para luego huir en un vehículo desconocido.
Las autoridades no han dado a conocer detalles sobre lo ocurrido.
