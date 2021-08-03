CALIPATRIA — Registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial indican que fueron enviados dos patrulleros para ayudar al Departamento de Policía de Calipatria el domingo por la tarde.
La víctima reportó un secuestro presuntamente ocurrido en Niland.
El apoyo policiaco fue solicitado a las 2:43 de la tarde.
Las unidades fueron despachadas a las 2:56 de la tarde, y ambas habían llegado a las 3:11 de la tarde.
Los oficiales permanecieron en la escena durante aproximadamente una hora.
