MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado en la Colonia San Luis, hasta donde logró llegar luego de robarse un automóvil del Centro Cívico.
De acuerdo a la Policía Municipal, el detenido fue identificado como Gaspar Enrique “N”, de 46 años de edad.
Las autoridades explicaron que el incidente ocurrió a las 3:24 de la tarde de este jueves 11 de julio en Calzada Independencia y Calle Del Hospital del Centro Cívico.
La parte afectada, un varón de 30 años, denunció el robo de un Chevrolet Express, color blanco, modelo 2000, con placas nacionales de México.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso en Avenida Cuitláhuac y Calle Continente Americano de la Colonia San Luis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.