EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado de las calles de El Centro la mañana de este martes.
La parte denunciante informó a las 8:47 de la mañana a la policía local sobre el robo de un Nissan Altima, color gris, modelo 2011.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el vehículo fue visto por última vez a un costado de una residencia cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
El robo se registró entre las 10 de la noche del pasado 2 de mayo y las 8:15 de la mañana del 3 de mayo.
