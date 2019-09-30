EL CENTRO — Autoridades locales reportaron que dos bicicletas fueron presuntamente robadas el sábado por la mañana del patio trasero de una residencia ubicada en Avenida Euclid, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Las autoridades creen que el robo ocurrió alrededor de las 4:30 de la mañana.
El propietario indicó a la policía que dos sospechosos eran dos varones quienes iban vestidos de negro.
La parte quejosa dijo que los sospechosos ingresaron al patio trasero de su residencia y sustrajeron una bicicleta color verde y otra amarilla.
