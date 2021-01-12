EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció haber sido víctima de un robo mientras se encontraba en el interior de la tienda Home Depot.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades locales a la 1:49 de la tarde de este lunes 11 de enero en la sucursal situada en el 320 de Avenida Wake.
De acuerdo al reporte, la afectada dijo que el bolso fue tomado de un carrito para depositar artículos de la tienda.
Personal de seguridad del local logró obtener imágenes del presunto ladrón que fueron captadas por las cámaras de seguridad.
El sospechoso presuntamente abordó un pickup color blanco.
