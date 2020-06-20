EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, un camión fue robado de un campo agrícola cerca de los caminos Bowker y Ross.
La unidad pertenecía a la compañía Lakeside Organic Gardens.
La compañía informó que el camión fue robado después de darse cuenta de que faltaba el miércoles por la mañana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.