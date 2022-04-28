Dos ubicaciones en áreas rurales del condado reportaron el robo de convertidores catalíticos el lunes, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
El componente de los sistemas de escape de los vehículos se valora debido a que contiene platino, que se cotiza en más de 900 dólares la onza.
En un lugar al norte de Imperial le robaron uno y otro cerca de Holtville perdió tres.
Ambos robos ocurrieron durante el fin de semana.
