EL CENTRO -- Una persona denunció la mañana de este viernes 29 de abril el robo de un convertidor catalítico.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que la denuncia fue presentada a las 9:48 de la mañana cuando la parte denunciante reportó el robo en un lugar cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
El aparato, valorado en 850 dólares, fue sustraído de un vehículo sin que el sospechoso causarán mayor daño.
El convertidor fue robado entre las 3 de la tarde del jueves 28 y las 9 de la mañana de este viernes.
