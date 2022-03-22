EL CENTRO — El robo de un convertidor catalítico fue reportado la tarde de este lunes 21 de marzo de un sitio cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de la 1 de la tarde cuando la parte afectada dijo que una persona desconocida habría robado la parte durante el fin de semana.
Además, el ladrón aparentemente sustrajo un tapón para combustible y gasolina de un vehículo entre las 10 de la noche del 18 de marzo a las 2:50 del mediodía de este 21 de marzo.
