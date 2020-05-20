EL CENTRO — Un robo de herramienta de un vehículo fue denunciado por la parte afectada la mañana de este martes 19 de mayo.
El incidente ocurrió en el 366 de la Calle Main poniente en la oficina de la compañía ferrocarrilera Union Pacific.
El vehículo era un Ford F550, modelo 2016.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, una persona desconocida robó una caja con herramienta valuada en más de mil dólares y una Tablet marca Galaxy valuada en 500 dólares.
El robo ocurrió entre las 5:30 de la madrugada del 11 de mayo y la hora del reporte.
La parte denunciante dijo carecer de información del sospechoso ni imágenes de seguridad.
