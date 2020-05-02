HEBER — Un negocio vacante situado sobre en la cuadra 1000 del Camino Yourman fue presuntamente allanado de manera ilegal, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Según los informes, un ladrón irrumpió en el almacén del negocio y robó artículos para el cuidado del césped.
Un empleado de la tienda de AMPM en Heber notificó a la corporación sobre el incidente el jueves por la mañana.
Las autoridades creen que el robo ocurrió en una fecha pasada.
