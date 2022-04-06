EL CENTRO — El robo de otro vehículo fue reportado en El Centro, según indican registros de la policía local.
La denuncia fue presentada por la parte afectada a la 1:13 de la tarde de este martes 5 de abril.
El robo ocurrió en el 826 de Avenida Wensley.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que del lugar fue robado un Chevrolet Malibu, color negro, de cuatro puertas, que tenía los vidrios polarizados y una calcomanía de estudiante del mes de la Escuela Harding.
El vehículo fue visto por última vez en dirección al norte sobre Calle Octava.
El presunto ladrón fue descrito como un varón de unos 50 años de edad, cabellera gris, piel oscura que llevaba puesta una camiseta color negro.
