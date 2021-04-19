EL CENTRO — Otro robo de una placa trasera fue denunciado en esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10:25 de la mañana de este domingo 18 de abril en un domicilio ubicado en Calle Lenrey.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que la placa en cuestión es la matrícula 8JIU055, que fue sustraída de un Chevrolet Malibú, modelo 2017.
El denunciante dijo que una persona desconocida había robado la placa entre las 10 de la noche del sábado 17 y las 10 de la mañana del domingo 18.
Las autoridades no fueron notificadas sobre la identidad del presunto responsable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.