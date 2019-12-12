CALEXICO — Un vehículo marca Porsche fue reportado como robado en esta ciudad.
El automóvil en cuestión es un Porsche Cayenne, modelo 2004, el cual fue robado entre las 5 de la tarde del 2 de diciembre y las 10 de la mañana de este martes 10 de Calle Segunda.
El automóvil solamente contaba con la placa trasera, a pesar de estar registrado en California.
