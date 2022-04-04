EL CENTRO — Un remolque en cuyo interior se encontraban dos motocicletas fue reportado como robado la tarde de este domingo.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 7:38 de la noche en el 1045 al sur de Calle Primera, indican registros policiacos.
El remolque marca Sky junto a las motocicletas marca Yamaha y Polaris fueron robados alrededor de las 2 de la madrugada de este domingo por individuos que aparentemente llegaron a bordo de un pickup marca Chevrolet.
Los vehículos fueron registrados en la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo del estado.
