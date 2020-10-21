HOLTVILLE — Una persona reportó el robo de una luz intermitente en la zona de los caminos Haven y Orchard, indican registros radiales del Condado.
La parte denunciante no proporcionó el período de tiempo en el que ocurrió el robo.
La luz pertenecía al Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial.
La agencia notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado sobre el incidente a las 8 de la mañana del lunes.
Un agente presentó un informe delictivo sobre el incidente.
El letrero tiene un costo superior a los 950 dólares, lo que hace que el delito sea catalogado como robo a gran escala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.