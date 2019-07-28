CALEXICO — Un pickup Ford F-150, modelo 2009, color blanco, fue reportado como robado la tarde del pasado jueves en esta ciudad.
El robo se registró en la compañía CC Transport, ubicada al poniente del Camino Cole, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
La parte denunciante notificó la tarde del viernes al Alguacil sobre el incidente, el cual fue captado en video.
Según la parte denunciante, el presunto ladrón llegó al lugar el jueves y salió del lugar a bordo del vehículo.
