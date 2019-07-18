CALEXICO — El Departamento de Policía de esta ciudad dio a conocer que un vehículo fue reportado como robado.
El incidente ocurrió entre la noche del martes y la mañana del miércoles en un sitio no revelado.
El vehículo en cuestión es un Toyota Corolla, modelo 2014, color gris, cuatro puertas, con placas de California.
