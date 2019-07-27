CALEXICO — De acuerdo a reportes policiaco, el Departamento de Policía de Calexico dio a conocer el robo de un Toyota Camry, modelo 2011.
El robo se registró entre las 11 de la mañana y la 1 de la tarde del miércoles 24 de julio.
De acuerdo a los reportes, el robo se dio en la Calle Segunda poniente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.