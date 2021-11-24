EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este martes 23 de noviembre en un sitio no revelado de la ciudad de El Centro.
Reportes policiacos indican que la parte quejosa dijo que su BMW, color plata, de cuatro puertas, modelo 1999, había sido robado media hora antes del reporte.
La sospechosa dio a las autoridades el nombre del posible responsable del robo, quien aparentemente habría estado en el interior del domicilio de dónde tomo las llaves del inter alguna bolsa.
