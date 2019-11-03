EL CENTRO — Un automóvil Honda Civic, color plateado, de dos puertas, modelo 1996, fue robado alrededor de las 2:50 de la tarde del viernes del estacionamiento este del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
El vehículo fue presuntamente robado del exterior del gimnasio 4:13, dijo el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El propietario notificó a la corporación sobre el incidente alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde.
Un oficial de la policía acudió al lugar y revisó las imágenes captadas a través del equipo de seguridad.
Según los informes, el Civic solo tenía una placa de California, la cual iba colocada en la parte trasera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.