EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la mañana de este jueves de las calles de El Centro.
Reportes de la policía local indican que la denuncia fue presentada a las 10:42 de la mañana cuando la parte afectada dijo a las autoridades que un Jeep Wrangler, color rojo, fue robado de un lugar cuya dirección no fue revelada entre la 1 y las 9 de la mañana de este miércoles 30 de marzo.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía haber dejado el vehículo abierto y con las llaves en su interior.
Las cámaras de vídeo de seguridad registraron el momento en el cual el vehículo es retirado del lugar alrededor de las 6:25 de la mañana.
