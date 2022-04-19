EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la mañana de este lunes 18 de abril, según indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El incidente fue registrado a las 9:41 de la mañana en el 734 de Avenida Adams.
La parte denunciante dijo haber dejado su Nissan Sentra, color gris, modelo 2016, estacionado durante la noche enfrente de su residencia.
El robo ocurrió presuntamente entre las 6 y las 9 de la mañana de este lunes.
