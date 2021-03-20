EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un Jeep Grand Cherokee, modelo 2018, color blanco, fue reportado como robado de una residencia ubicada en la cuadra 500 de Calle Vine poniente.
De acuerdo a registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro, el robo presuntamente ocurrió entre las 6 y las 9:30 de la mañana del miércoles.
El propietario notificó el robo a las autoridades alrededor de las 9:39 de la mañana del miércoles.
Según los informes, el Jeep no tiene placas de matrícula y tiene un permiso en una de sus ventanas.
Un vecino proporcionó imágenes de vigilancia a la policia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.