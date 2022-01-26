EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la mañana de este martes 25 de enero en El Centro.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 9:39 de la mañana en la esquina de calle Cuarta y Avenida Commercial.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el vehículo, un Chevrolet Silverado, modelo 2011, color blanco, fue visto por última vez a las 9 de la mañana del lunes.
El vehículo cuenta con un engomado con la leyenda Rivera Racing Team en la parte central de la ventana trasera.
El vehículo fue incluido en la lista de automóviles robados.
