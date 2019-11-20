EL CENTRO — Una persona denuncio el robo de un automóvil Dodge Charger, modelo 2015, color gris.
El automóvil fue robado entre el viernes y el lunes de un sitio no revelado de esta misma ciudad, indican registros de la policía local.
El denunciante dijo que el vehículo lleva las ventanas polarizadas.
El propietario del vehículo reportó el robo la mañana del lunes 18 de noviembre.
