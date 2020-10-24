BRAWLEY — Una camioneta Toyota Tacoma, modelo 2013, color negra, fue robada del estacionamiento de la tienda Walmart ubicada en la Calle Wildcat Drive, informó el Departamento de Policía de Brawley.
El vehículo tenía placas de California personalizadas que decían "Failog".
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayor información disponible.
