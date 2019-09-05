EL CENTRO — Una camioneta de carga de la compañía U-Haul que fue alquilada por un cliente en el negocio situado al sur de Calle Cuarta fue reportada como robada, anunció el martes el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El vehículo, una GMC Savana, modelo 2010, color blanco y naranja de dos puertas, fue alquilado por un cliente el 9 de agosto y no había sido devuelto desde entonces.
Un representante de la empresa solicitó apoyo de la corporación la mañana de este martes 3 de septiembre.
Según registros policiacos, el vehículo tenía una placa trasera de Arizona y calcomanías de U-Haul en la parte delantera, lateral y trasera.
