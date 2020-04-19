EL CENTRO — Un Nissan Altima, color blanco, modelo 2005, con placas de Pennsylvania fue reportado como robado alrededor de las 9:50 de la noche del viernes, indicó el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El automóvil estaba estacionado en el área de Avenida Waterman y Calle Main.
Según los reportes, dentro del vehículo fueron dejadas las llaves del automóvil.
