EL CENTRO — Personas desconocidas perpetraron un robo en un negocio de esta ciudad en hechos denunciados la mañana de este sábado 9 de noviembre.
El incidente se registró a las 10 de la mañana en el comercio Pearson, ubicado en el 591 de la Calle Main.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, el negocio registró en primera instancia una ventana rota.
Del lugar fueron sustraídos un vehículo Lamborghini de juguete color amarillo, cuatro espadas de fantasía, un par de patines color azul, blanco y rojo, así como un par de botas.
El valor de los artículos alcanza los 225 dólares.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer la identidad de los presuntos ladrones.
