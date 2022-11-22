EL CENTRO -- La policía de la ciudad de El Centro recibió una denuncia relativa a un aparente robo registrado la mañana de este lunes.
El incidente se registró minutos después de las 8:00 de la mañana de este lunes 21 de noviembre en la empresa Velocity Freight Liner ubicada en el número 260 al poniente de Avenida Commercial.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que una persona desconocida ingresó a la zona del almacén por la puerta trasera para sustraer una computadora personal y una tablet.
Registros de la policía indican que la parte denunciante señaló que el robo presuntamente ocurrió en algún momento durante el fin de semana.
