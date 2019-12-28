EL CENTRO — Un individuo desconocido fue denunciado la tarde de este viernes por presuntamente haber sustraído diversos artículos de una tienda local.
El incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de la 1 de la tarde por el gerente asistente de una tienda cuya ubicación no fue revelada.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso portaba chamarra gris y pantalón de mezclilla azul, quien circulaba en una bicicleta.
El sospechoso fue visto entre varios arbustos cerca de la barbería.
El denunciante dijo que el sospechoso había ingresado a la tienda para sustraer calcetines, una camisa y un conjunto infantil de ropa, valuados en 40 dólares.
El sospechoso fue visto por última vez detrás del restaurant Church’s Chicken situado en Avenida Adams.
