EL CENTRO — Un robo registró el viernes 1 de noviembre de la tienda Dollar Tree situada en el 550 de la Avenida Imperial norte.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que un individuo calvo, de unos 30 años de edad y quien vestía camisa blanca y pantalones negros, sustrajo diversos artículos para luego dirigirse a Polynesian Village.
El sospechoso presuntamente sustrajo un paquete de camisetas, dos paquetes de rastrillos y una bolsa de frituras.
El incidente se registró a las 10:40 de la mañana.
La parte quejosa dijo buscar imponer cargos por robo en contra del sospechoso, quien anteriormente se había mostrado agresivo contra el personal.
