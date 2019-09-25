HEBER — Un vehículo fue aparentemente robado de una residencia situada en el camino Rocking Horse poniente.
El incidente fue denunciado el martes por la mañana, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
De acuerdo al denunciante, el incidente ocurrió aproximadamente a las 3 de la mañana.
El propietario describió a los sospechosos como dos hombres delgados que llevaban sudaderas con capucha.
