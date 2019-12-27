CALEXICO — El robo de un automóvil fue denunciado ante la policía local, reportó la corporación.
El vehículo en cuestión es una camioneta Jeep Wrangler, color gris, de cuatro puertas y modelo 2019, con placas de California.
El robo ocurrió entre las noches del martes y del miércoles.
De acuerdo a la policía, el vehículo fue robado de la cuadra 400 de la Avenida Paulin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.