MEXICALI -- La Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil (CEPC) de Baja California reporta un sismo de 4 grados en Escala de Richter en el municipio de Mexicali, específicamente a 16 kilómetros al noroeste del ejido Guadalupe Victoria.
Salvador Cervantes Hernández, titular de la CEPC, señaló que la dimensión fue registrada por el Servicio Sismológico Nacional.
De acuerdo al reporte oficial, el movimiento telúrico tuvo lugar a las 3:35 de la tarde de este lunes 18 de abril.
Asimismo, revelo que no hay reportes de daños ante el organismo y ante las líneas de emergencia, sin embargo, realizarán acciones de monitoreo para descartar cualquier situación relevante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.