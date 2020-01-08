CALIPATRIA — Tres personas resultaron heridas este miércoles 8 de enero luego de un accidente de tránsito, informó el Departamento de Bomberos de esta ciudad.
En el incidente se vieron involucrados un automóvil de pasajeros y un camión de carga.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, en el incidente los afectados registraron heridas menores, a pesar de lo aparatoso del accidente.
